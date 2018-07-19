Arsenal sponsorship deal hit by Chinese fraud

London, July 19: Premier League giants Arsenal have fallen victim to a humiliating scam after it appeared their arrangement with vehicle producer BYD Auto was closed down by somebody acting as a representative of the Chinese organisation.
The Warren Buffett-backed BYD is one of the world's biggest electric vehicle producer and has employes in excess of 220,000 individuals over five continents. And it was considered that Arsenal's repetitive preseason visit to Shanghai and Beijing worked as the force behind the fruition of the deal.
The Gunners in last April uncovered that they had penned an arrangement with the vehicle company and even players like Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi postured with a shirt that had 'BYD 1' imprinted on the back.
It was agreed that following the commencement of the deal the firm should be now Arsenal's authorised auto and transport assistant, with the Chinese firm to get LED signage alongside the pitch and logos on hole seats.
However, in a shocking event, last week after some probe against the deal, the company now has declared that Arsenal were scammed, with the man who sanctioned the deal was an imposter who didn't ever work for the firm.
The deal was crafted by a fraudster named Li Juan and the company has claimed no official agreement with Arsenal has been sanctioned by the company.
Chinese Ev maker BYD signed a global deal with Arsenal in April. Now the company is saying someone faked its ID and credentials and the deal was not real. https://t.co/GJ7KHS3zuv https://t.co/Mf1672b6hj— Kane WU (@GeniusWu) July 15, 2018
In a statement, the electric-car manufacturer released a statement saying: "Li Juan was suspected of committing a crime due to faking the identity of staff of BYD and using the forged seal to sign contracts, which BYD has reported to the police. The police are getting involved in the investigation and Li Juan currently has been taken for enforcement actions by the police.
"The aforesaid actions of Li Juan harmed the interests of related parties and damaged greatly the reputation of BYD. As the injured party, BYD will, together with all parties, cooperate with the police to investigate and protect its legitimate rights and interests according to the laws."
Arsenal also following the episode have confirmed the scam and in the Chinese version of their website have declared that an investigation is being launched into potential fraud.
Arsenal have issued the following statement regarding an investigation launched into their partnership with BYD. #AFC” pic.twitter.com/Ak59Q9mbaf— Cannon Insider (@CannonInsider) July 16, 2018
"BYD has informed Arsenal that they believe they have been the victim of a fraud in relation to various advertising agreements. This includes our partnership with BYD which was formally launched by both parties at an event at Emirates Stadium on 8th May.
"We are investigating the situation and discussing it with senior level BYD representatives who were involved in the launch of the partnership. We will make no further comments on this matter."
The Shanghai police following the query now have detected the scammer Li Juan for further investigation alongside a woman who has also been arrested by Shanghai police on suspicion of contract fraud and faking company seals.
