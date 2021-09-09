Arsenal star striker set to leave next summer as a free agent: Good news for Arteta?

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is expected to remain at Arsenal this season, however, he is unlikely to extend his contract, as per some latest reports.
The French forward only has a year remaining in his deal. As for his long-term future, there are no signs of any agreement between the club and the player’s camp over an extension. Meaning that right now, he is expected to leave on a free deal next summer or Arsenal could cash in on him this January.
Arsenal were open to selling Lacazette in the current transfer window with the likes of Barcelona, AS Roma all registered interest. But a deal could not be struck due to his considerable high salary. The Gunners could look to offload him again in January, however, the situation may not improve further, meaning he is expected to see out his contract at Arsenal.
Lacazette's mixed numbers at Arsenal
Since his move to Arsenal in 2017, the former Lyon striker has never really lived up to the hype. He has racked up 66 goals in 172 competitive appearances, largely playing in the shadow of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He has often been criticised for his finishing skills in front of the goal and his inconsistent performances, especially in crunch situations. At, 30 years of age, he is unlikely to get better and it now looks apparent that he doesn’t have any future at Emirates.
Should Arsenal let him leave?
Arsenal are building a team for the future in that aspect getting rid of someone like Lacazette could be a sign of progress. Although, there's no doubt that letting him leave on a free deal is an unsatisfactory choice. But more importantly, his departure will free up a sizable wage budget for the Gunners, as the forward is one of the highest-paid players in the Arsenal camp. His exit could hand the young and exciting Martinelli a more prominent role in the first team while the money could be used to land a more young and fresh attacking option.