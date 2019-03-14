Arsenal to take firm decision against contract rebels

Bengaluru, March 14: Arsenal had a recent history of letting their best players leave, often on the cheap or on free transfers. Apparently, the Gunners' hierarchy has now decided to take a tough stance on players running down their contracts to make sure that they do not lose any more players on a free transfer like Aaron Ramsey or Alexis Sanchez.
The news was proclaimed at a fan forum prior to the club's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, featuring managing director Vinai Venkatesham and director of football Raul Sanllehi, who were joined by Josh Kroenke, the club director, according to the METRO.
The Gunners will have to let go one of their star midfielders of the side, Aaron Ramsey, in the Summer for free after he failed to agree to a contract extension with the Premier League side.
The Old Lady have signed the Welshman on a lucrative deal worth £400,000-a-week and will leave at the end of the season. The 27-year-old will be the latest in the long line of top-class players Arsenal lost having allowed them to turn their contracts down.
The likes of Samir Nasri, Bacary Sagna, Robin van Persie Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Alexis Sanchez were all sold on the cheap or walked away for free. Even a similar situation emerged with Mesut Ozil but the German eventually signed up with the Gunners after the club gave in to his enormous wage calls.
But not to repeat such circumstances further, the Gunners management reportedly has now indicated that it is now adopting a new policy to take a much stronger stance against players to protect themselves from losing millions.
They have, apparently, made a decision to sell the players who will fail to sign extensions with two years left instead of allowing deals to run down.
Arsenal is preparing to overhaul the squad to mount a bigger challenge next Summer and transfer guru Monchi is expected to join them in Summer to help them. The Spanish sporting director was let go by Roma earlier this month after their exit from the Champions League and he is expected to command the same position at London now.
Monchi earlier had worked closely with Unai Emery in the past, helping create the Sevilla side that won three Europa League titles in a row with a very little amount. And with rumours surfacing that the North London side too will have only £40million in its kitty this Summer, Monchi's arrival could be pivotal in making significant progress.