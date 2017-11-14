Arsenal target former Manchester United winger

London, November 14: Reports in England claim that Arsene Wenger wants Wilfried Zaha to replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal.
It is very much a public knowledge now that Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal next summer after his contract expires and Wenger is ready to launch a £35million bid for the Crystal Palace talisman.
The Eagles are determined to keep Zaha, 25, at Selhurst Park but are braced for interest in the Ivory Coast forward.
Zaha has returned from injury to earn Palace’s only points of the season with the winner against Chelsea and last-gasp equaliser in their clash with West Ham.
He agreed a fresh five-year deal in the summer but interest in him has remained and given how the Eagles have done this season, the former Manchester United winger could be looking for pastures.
Tottenham were tracking Zaha’s progress since he returned to Palace from Manchester United permanently almost three years ago and still remain interested in the fleet-footed winger.
Wenger believes he has the ability to replace Sanchez, who will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season or in January.
Sanchez’s departure will leave a huge gap in Wenger’s forward line and the Frenchman is already looking at his options.
Porto forward Yacine Brahimi has been scouted by Wenger but Zaha is seen as a player with proven track record in the Premier League which matters a lot to be fair.
Zaha started his career playing for Palace in the Championship but if Palace gets relegated, there is no chance of the Eagles of keeping hold onto their priced asset.
Palace headed into the international break rock bottom of the Premier League despite Zaha’s displays and are effectively seven points from safety given their goal difference.
Roy Hodgson’s side have a monumental task on their hands post the break and Zaha will have to be the leader in their resurrection.