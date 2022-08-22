Arsenal target Shakhtar ace Mudryk, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 22: As per rumours in England, Arsenal are far from done in the transfer market and are considering an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Mikel Arteta oversaw quite a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates this time out having seen five major incomings in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.
However,
the
Gunners
are
still
believed
to
be
in
the
market
for
a
few
more
additions
as
Arteta
wants
to
build
on
the
solid
start
to
their
season.
The north London side have been on fire so far this season winning all of their first three games quite comfortably but Arteta wants to ensure that his side have enough depth to keep their good work going week in week out.
The
Spaniard
is
believed
to
be
keen
on
adding
another
wide
attacker
to
his
ranks
and
Ukrainian
wonderkid
Mudryk
has
attracted
his
attention.
Dubbed as the Ukrainian Neymar, big things are expected of the fleet-footed left winger who is also capable of filling in as a number ten or on the right flank.
The
21-year-old
is
still
quite
raw
and
unpolished
having
made
just
26
senior
appearances
for
Shakhtar
Donetsk
till
date
scoring
twice
and
providing
nine
assists
in
the
process.
The
youngster
was
also
wanted
by
Premier
League
side
Brentford
this
summer
but
the
Bees
failed
in
their
attempts.
A gifted footballer with an immense technical ability, Mudryk looks destined for a bright future and could become truly world-class if he gets the right guidanece. Mikel Arteta has already shown that he trusts his young players and has done a fantastic work in developing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe among others. Mudryk could also benefit from linking up with the Arsenal manger who could bring the most out of his talents.
If he joins Arsenal, Mudryk will also have the privilege of linking up with Ukrainian skipper Oleksandr Zinchenko who has made a bright start to life at the Emirates.
He could also prove to be a solid long-term signing for the Gunners and that too for a a pretty reasonable price of around €20 million.