Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi keen on move to the Emirates

Bengaluru, July 4: French midfield dynamo Steven N’Zonzi has told his employers Sevilla he wants to leave as he wants a return to England with Arsenal interested in him.
The midfielder is currently on World Cup duty with France and has been sounded out by the Gunners about a potential link up with his former manager Unai Emery.
However, if Arsenal are serious about landing the 29-year-old, they will have to pay his £35million buy-out clause inserted into his one-year contract extension signed in February.
While, it is also reported that Serie A champions Juventus are also hot on his trail and have tabled a counter offer to lure N'Zonzi to Italy with the prospect of Champions League football next season which Arsenal are unable to offer.
N’Zonzi moved to Spain three years ago from Stoke in a cut-price deal after refusing to sign a new contract with the Staffordshire outfit and since then, his stock has risen a lot.
After winning the Europa League in 2016, N’Zonzi was close to leaving last season after a bust-up with former Los Rojiblancos coach Eduardo Berizzo.
The Spaniards have become frustrated with the player and his antics in the past few summers as he has agitated for a move but decided to stay and sign a new contract. The club has told N’Zonzi and his representatives he is free to leave only if his buy-out clause is met.
New Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros is looking to bolster his midfield options with the potential of N’Zonzi spending more time on the bench next season which has made the Frenchman eager to leave the club.
Meanwhile, the Gunners have confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The Greek international is new Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s third addition after the arrivals of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and 34-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Juventus.
