Arsenal target Tapsoba: Will Bayer Leverkusen defender fit Gunners playing style

Bengaluru, May 31: The bygone campaign was yet another underwhelming season for Arsenal as the Gunners only managed to finish the season eighth in the table.
Although the gap between them and fourth-placed Chelsea is just six points which may not look like a lot, but in reality, they are light years away from Champions League football and Mikel Arteta knows that very well.
The Gunners are in dire need of a squad rebuild but are not currently in a financial position to afford an overhaul in just one transfer window.
Arteta has two options to choose from right now. One would be to make a host of signings during this summer transfer window but that would mean a compromise in quality as quality does not come cheap these days and Arsenal cannot afford to make too many expensive signings.
The other option would be to take a relatively patient approach in the market and take three or four windows in order to reshape the squad without compromising on the quality of players. And, from their experience in the transfer market over last few years, Arsenal should have already learnt their lesson that they must go for the second option.
As per reports in England and Germany, the Gunners are looking to bring Bayern Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba to the Emirates this summer.
The Burkina Faso international is expected to cost in excess of €60 million, a figure Arsenal can only afford to spend if they take the second approach in the transfer market, something similar to what Liverpool did over the years to gradually improve their squad.
While this approach does not come with instant success but the Gunners can reap the rewards of it in the long run.
Tapsoba is one of the mots gifted young central defenders in world football right now. He is an all-round central defender who has all the physical and technical abilities to become one of the top ball-playing defenders of the game.
Thanks to his all-round ability, physique and composure on the ball, he has been compared to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and that speaks volumes about his potential.
He boasts a frame of 6'4" and is comfortable playing either in a two-man and three-man central defence and has the technique to play on the left-hand side despite being right-footed.
Just 22 years of age, Tapsoba has what it takes to become the cornerstone of the Arsenal side for many years to come and €60 million might seem a lot for him at a time when the club is not doing well financially, but spending that amount on potentially one of the best centre-backs of the game in coming years has very little chances to go wrong.