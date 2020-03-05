Arsenal tipped to sign Premier League forward, a good move?

Bengaluru, March 5: It has been a turmoil season for Arsenal so far. Even though they have recovered to some extent from their dismal start to their season since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the new manager in late December, they are still quite some way behind from the top clubs in terms of quality. And, it is imperative to say that the Gunners will be keen to close in that gap as much as they can in the summer.
A busy summer transfer window could be on the cards at the Emirates and a few big departures could also take place. Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been linked with exits from the north London club and the club have reportedly started their search for a new top-class number nine if either or both the forwards make their moves away from the club.
Football pundit Craig Burley has urged the Gunners to consider the signing of Wolves superstar Raul Jimenez who has been linked with a move to Manchester United strongly. The Mexican international has been on fire this season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and it is pretty evident why Burley is so much impressed with the 28-year-old.
Jimenez was big-money and big-name acquisition at the Molineux from Benfica when wolves got promoted to the Premier League. They first signed him on loan in 2018 and a year later, the move was made permanent. Wolves have been a force to reckon in England in just one and half years of their promotion and Jimenez has had a big role behind that.
In 86 games for the Midlands club, the Mexican has found the back of the net 39 times while setting up 18 goals for his teammates. His form has been magnificent this time out as the 28-year-old has plundered 22 goals and created 10 more across 42 games in all competitions. The Mexican is a proven goalscorer and is still just 28 years of age who just seems to have reached his peak.
Jimenez has every quality a striker dreams of. He is strong and very hard-working. Also, his pace his more than decent and he is blessed with excellent positioning sense. And, the Mexican loves to run in channels and has really done well to suit in Nuno's counter-attacking style at Wolves.
Arteta would certainly love to have him in his books if either of Aubameyang or Lacazette leaves the club if not both. Arsenal signing the 28-year-old would really be a no-brainer if the fee is reasonable.