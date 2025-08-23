English Edition
Arsenal vs Leeds Live Streaming: Premier League 2025-26 Schedule, Telecast, Where to Watch, Lineups

By

Arsenal host Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (August 23) in a Premier League clash where the Gunners aim to solidify their title-contending form against a promoted Leeds side.

Arsenal face injury doubts with Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Christian Norgaard all assessed or sidelined. Riccardo Calafiori continues at left-back, and Noni Madueke starts on the wing. Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack. Leeds miss captain Ethan Ampadu (MCL injury), with Ilia Gruev likely to replace him. Joël Piroe leads Leeds' attack. Noah Okafor could debut from the bench. Kick-off is at 5:30 PM BST at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leeds

Arsenal vs Leeds Lineups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyökeres, Madueke.

Leeds starting XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Stach, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Piroe.

Arsenal vs Leeds Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch PL 2025-26 Match on TV and Online?

India

Arsenal vs Leeds kicks off at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and can be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select HD1.

UK

The Arsenal vs Leeds match starts at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Ultra HD.

USA

Arsenal vs Leeds begins at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and is available on NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Australia

The match between Arsenal and Leeds starts at 2:30 AM AEST on Sunday, August 24, 2025, and can be streamed live on Stan Sport.

Mexico

Arsenal vs Leeds is scheduled for 11:30 AM CST on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and can be watched on Max.

Nigeria

Arsenal vs Leeds starts at 6:30 PM WAT on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and can be viewed on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, and SuperSport MaXimo 2.

Spain

The Arsenal vs Leeds match begins at 6:30 PM CEST on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and is available on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, and DAZN2 Spain.

Argentina

Arsenal vs Leeds kicks off at 1:30 PM ART on Saturday, August 23, 2025, and can be watched on Disney+ Premium Argentina and ESPN Argentina.

Story first published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 21:25 [IST]
