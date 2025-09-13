Bengaluru FC unveil new training ground at Centre of Excellence; From Kitchen to Customized Dressing Rooms - Check out Facilities

Football Arsenal vs Nottingham: Martin Zubimendi scores Wonder Volley for maiden Gunners Goal - Watch Video By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 17:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Martin Zubimendi scored a wonder volley to open the scoring for Arsenal in their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 13).

On the 32nd minute mark, Zubimendi broke the deadlock with a sublime volley, as he thumped the lose ball from outside the box to find the net.

The ball came to Zubimendi after a Forest clearance from a corner, and the Spaniard executed his strike with utmost precision, as it arrowed into the centre of the goal, past their goalkeeper Matz Sels. Zubimendi's goal was his 11th in top flight career, and astonishingly, his first ever from outside the box.

Arsenal made a few changes to their side as Declan Rice was rested, while Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are not available. The Gunners also lost Martin Odegaard as the Norwegian suffered a recurring shoulder injury after a fall. At the time of publishing, the Gunners lead 1-0 with around 5 minutes from half time.

Martin Zubimendi Goal vs Nottingham

Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a £51 million (€65 million) deal in July 2025. The 26-year-old Spain international, a European Champion, joined on a five-year contract after Arsenal triggered his release clause. Zubimendi, a holding midfielder known for his technique and intelligence, was a target for other top clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool. He was persuaded by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who built a strong rapport with him during negotiations.

The Spaniard represented his country in the international break and also registered an assist, while Mikel Merino, his midfield partner against Nottingham, netted four goals in two matches for La Roja.