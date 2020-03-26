Arsenal want in-form Celtic striker

Kolkata, May 26: Arsenal face a difficult situation in the transfer market right now. The Gunners need a handful of quality signings in the summer to compete with the big boys of English football but at the same time, they find themselves in a tricky situation with some of their top players strongly linked with exits from the Emirates with skipper and talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being one of them.
With Aubameyang's contract up for expiry in the summer of 2021, the Gabon international has become a subject of interest from clubs acorss Europe including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan.
And Arsenal have already started looking for possible replacements and have reportedly identified Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as a top target for the summer.
Edouard has been prolific for Celtic since he joined the Scottish giants from Paris Saint-Germain. He has scored 37 goals in 59 appearances for the champions of Scotland and looks ready for the next step in his career. It is a general consensus that the Premier League is levels ahead of the Scottish Premiership from every aspect but Edouard looks more than ready for the big leap towards the most competitive league in the world and Arsenal should be looking fpr his signing regardless of the future of Aubameyang.
In many ways, Edouard resembles Manchester City superstar and one of the best strikers in Premier League Sergio Aguero. His link-up play, ability to dribble effectively and effortlessly, and the willingness to recover the ball is particularly impressive. And, on top of that, he is a lethal finisher. With futures of Aubameyang and Lacazette both up in the air, Arsenal should be looking for a top striker like Edouard.