Arsenal want to sign unsettled PSG defender: A great option for Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, July 15: Arsenal could be one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his options massively ahead of next season.
The Gunners are set for a big squad overhaul in order to improve on what was a disappointing 2020/21 campaign and it could start with the signing of Brighton defender Ben White. However, one name that has joined him in that list now is Paris Saint Germain's young defender Thilo Kehrer.
As per some reports, Arsenal are tracking the German international who could be deemed surplus to requirements in Paris. The defender is facing an uncertain future in Paris, following PSG’s high profile signings of Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi. Arsenal hence are keeping a close eye on his situation.
Kehrer's time at PSG so far
The 24-year-old defender joined PSG back in 2018 for a fee of €37 million following a successful season with FC Schalke in the Bundesliga. However, he never truly has managed to live up to his potential during his time in France. He has made 94 appearances for PSG so far out of which 40 came in the first season only.
Last season also he was far from a regular in the starting XI, getting just 16 starts in Ligue 1.
Transfer Fee
Kehrer has two years left on his contract at PSG, expiring in 2023, signifying PSG are not under immediate pressure to offload him. However, with the arrival of two new faces, they are likely to consider offers they feel are fair. A fee close in the region of €25-30 million could be enough to tempt the French giants.
Should Arsenal get him?
Kehrer could be an asset particularly due to his versatility. Although a centre-back by trade, the PSG star can operate as a right-back, which could be an appealing prospect for Mikel Arteta. Arteta could be well without Hector Bellerin at right-back and Kehrer may fill in that gap easily while the PSG star can also act as cover for the central defensive options like Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.