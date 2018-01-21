Arsenal wanted Luke Shaw included in Sanchez deal

Bengaluru, January 21: Manchester United turned down a discreet approach from Arsenal for Luke Shaw during the Alexis Sanchez talks.
United Left-back Shaw was wanted by Arsene Wenger in exchange for Sanchez but Mourinho rejected the approach as the Red Devils are expected to take up the option of the extra year on Shaw's contract rather than risk losing him at the end of the season.
Arsenal will be back if there is a snag as Shaw returns to form after an injury nightmare.
Sanchez was absent from Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace as he travelled up north to complete his £35million move to Old Trafford.
The swap deal is set to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan switch to the Emirates after the pair bid farewell to their respective teammates prior to travelling in opposite directions on the M6.
Arsenal are also in pole position to land Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
They have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gabon international but Dortmund are yet to accept any offer from the Gunners.
Meanwhile, Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is being watched by Aston Villa.
Henderson, 20, has been a star on loan for high-flying Shrewsbury in League One.
Villa already have United's Sam Johnstone on loan but they will be looking for a full-time No.1 for next season.
Villa manager Bruce sent scout Tony Coton, an ex-keeper, to watch Henderson last week and his report was good.
Henderson may feel he is better off leaving United as David De Gea is unlikely to be shifted from the No.1 slot.