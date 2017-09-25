Arsene Wenger sees Ramsey as Arsenal’s future captain

Bengaluru, September 25: Arsene Wenger sees Aaron Ramsey as a player who could be a leader at Arsenal and would be glad to give him the captain's armband when the time is right.
The Welsh midfielder has battled several injuries at Arsenal over the years and has been a pivotal part of Wenger's team as he recently looks in best shape, winning the man of the match trophy for an impressive show a week ago in 0-0 draw at Chelsea.
The 26-year-old is among the Gunners' longest-serving players, having joined them from boyhood club Cardiff City in a £5million bargain deal nine years back.
The Welsh midfielder is only behind Theo Walcott in Arsenal's list of current longest-serving players after Kieran Gibbs's recent departure to West Bromwich Albion.
And in a recent interview, Wenger said, Ramsey, who has experience in captaincy at his national side Wales, can follow the likes of Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira, Thomas Vermaelen and current club captain Per Mertesacker to get the armband.
“Why not?” the Arsenal manager said when asked if he could see Ramsey as club captain. “It is all there.
“He has maturity, has improved technically and is more conscious of the importance of his technical qualities. His game is clean. He has a huge physical power.
“The target for him will be to have 30 games.”
Wenger also talked about the contract situation of the 26-year-old as well as striker Danny Welbeck whose contracts will end in 2019 and the French boss suggested that the Arsenal board is in discussion to hand them a new contract soon.
“It is something we want to address,” Wenger said. “Both of them are in a good moment for us.
“But with the level of transfers and the amounts that players expect on their contracts, you will have more and more players going into the final year of their contracts. You will be in a position where you either extend for money you cannot afford or you go into the final year of their contract.”