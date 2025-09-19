From Accessibility to Accommodation: How New Delhi is Preparing for 2,200 Athletes at Its First World Para Athletics Championships

Football Arteta Targets Third Consecutive Home Victory Against Guardiola's Manchester City Arsenal aims for a third straight home victory against Manchester City, bolstered by solid defensive statistics and key player contributions. The Gunners have not conceded in their last three home matches, while City looks to improve after a shaky start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Arsenal's recent victory over Athletic Bilbao marked their fourth win in five matches this season, showcasing a strong start to their Champions League journey. The Gunners have maintained clean sheets in these victories, with only Liverpool managing to breach their defence. As Arsenal prepares to host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, fans anticipate a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams.

Manchester City enters this match following a significant win against Manchester United and a 2-0 triumph over Napoli in the Champions League. Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal in the competition, while Jeremy Doku added another with an impressive solo effort. Pep Guardiola aims to break City's losing streak at the Emirates, having lost their last two league visits there.

Arsenal has been defensively solid, winning their last three Premier League home games without conceding a goal. They defeated Leeds United 5-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-0 this season. Arsenal's expected goals against (xGA) figure of 2.4 is second only to Newcastle United's 2.1 in the league.

The Gunners have faced 39 shots so far, more than several other teams, but they remain one of four Premier League sides with three clean sheets this term. Declan Rice has been instrumental from set-pieces, creating four chances this season, while Noni Madueke leads Arsenal in chances created with eight.

This season presents challenges for Guardiola as City experienced two defeats in their first three games for the first time since 2004-05. Despite a commanding win over United, City still has work to do. They lead the league for expected goals (xG) with eight goals from 8.5 xG.

City's defence hopes to benefit from Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain. Donnarumma kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut, joining Kasper Schmeichel and Stefan Ortega as goalkeepers who achieved this feat in their first two starts for City.

Key Players to Watch

Viktor Gyokeres has been effective for Arsenal with three Premier League goals from seven shots. His shot conversion rate stands at 42.9%, and he scores every 102 minutes on average. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland leads the league with five goals and has an impressive record against Arsenal and in London.

Haaland recently became the fastest player to score 50 Champions League goals, achieving it in just 49 appearances—13 fewer than any other player in history. His performance will be crucial as City seeks to overcome Arsenal's defensive resilience.

City faces additional challenges as they have lost five of their last seven Premier League games following midweek European matches. This includes a heavy defeat at Arsenal earlier this year. Moreover, Arsenal benefits from having had extra rest before this clash.

The upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester City promises excitement as both teams aim to assert dominance in the Premier League title race. With Arsenal's solid defence and City's attacking prowess led by Haaland, fans can expect an engaging contest at the Emirates Stadium.