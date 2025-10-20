Football Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid Mikel Arteta has shown strong belief in Arsenal's capabilities as they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. With a solid start to their European campaign, the Gunners aim to extend their winning streak against Spanish teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Mikel Arteta is optimistic about Arsenal's prospects this season as they prepare for a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. The Gunners, who have won their first two European games, will host Atletico on Tuesday. Both teams are coming off 1-0 victories over the weekend, with Arsenal defeating Fulham and Atletico overcoming Osasuna.

Arsenal has been impressive at home, remaining unbeaten in six matches at the Emirates Stadium. Their last home defeat was against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 Champions League semi-final first leg. Arteta expressed his confidence in his team, stating, "The only thing I embrace is when I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and quality that they can deliver. That gives me the conviction that we can go all the way."

The Gunners are keen to maintain their strong performance against Spanish clubs. They have achieved six consecutive victories over La Liga teams, defeating Real Madrid and Sevilla twice each, as well as Girona and Athletic Bilbao. This streak is the longest winning run by any team against Spanish sides in Champions League history.

Arteta acknowledges the challenge posed by Atletico Madrid. He praised their manager's achievements and style of play: "What he has done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what has achieved but the way he has done it." Arteta admires how Atletico's manager has built a clear identity for the team over 14 years.

Arteta also highlighted his admiration for Atletico's manager: "He is someone I look up to. His passion, how long he has been in the game, how he still has that capacity to transmit a willingness to win." Arteta believes maintaining player motivation in such an environment requires exceptional skill.

As Arsenal prepares for this crucial match against Atletico Madrid, Arteta remains focused on proving his team's potential on the field rather than getting distracted by external expectations. The upcoming clash promises to be a significant test of Arsenal's capabilities this season.