As FIFA announces a 10-man shortlist for the Puskas award, here's a list of the past winners

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Just like every year, FIFA has released the 10-player shortlist of nominees for the 2019 Puskas Award to be held in September. It is the annual prize handed to an individual who scores the 'most beautiful' goal of the year.
Over the years, the sport has witnessed some of the most extraordinary goals but it was only in 2009 that FIFA decided to give awards for the most beautiful or aesthetically pleasing goal of the calendar year.
From Lionel Messi to Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Mohamed Salah, ten big names have been considered this year who have scored goals in between 16 July 2018 and 18 July 2019 inclusive. Overall there are seven men and three women on the shortlist, the highest number of female nominees in a single year to date. As of yet, no woman has ever won the Puskas Award.
Liverpool forward Salah won last year's Puskas Award, while other past winners since its creation in 2009 have included Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud as well as 2019 nominee Ibrahimovic.
Here we look at all the winners who have won it since 2009:
1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 2009
The first winner of the Puskas award, the Portuguese superstar scored a sensational strike 40 yards out during his Manchester United days against FC Porto in the Champions League in 2009.
2) Hamit Altintop - 2010
The Turkish midfielder's scorching volley during a Euro qualifier against Kazakhstan won him the coveted prize in the second year.
3) Neymar - 2011
A young Neymar while playing for his boyhood side Santos scored a stunning solo goal, beating almost four yards to find the back of the net.
4) Miroslav Stoch - 2012
Slovak Miroslav Stoch, who at that time was playing for Fenerbahce in the Turkish league scored a beautiful volley from outside the box off a corner.
5) Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 2013
The Swedish superstar has scored some of the freakiest goals in his career but this will be on the top surely. He scored an overhead kick from over 30 yards out, against England in 2013, stunning the likes of Hart and co.
6) James Rodríguez - 2014
The World Cup always produces moments of magic. In 2014, it came off from Columbian James Rodriguez. It seemed like an impossible skill to pull off with his back to goal. Receiving the ball in the chest then the turn and the volley - this was a very, very pleasing goal to watch.
7) Wendell Lira - 2015
Not only the renowned names but also lower-tier sides' player's talent too has been recognised by FIFA. Wendell Lira of Goianesia, from a lower Brazilian league, scored with an improvised overhead kick to finish off a brilliant move by his team to win the prize.
8) Mohd Faiz Subri - 2016
Another unpopular name who reached the coveted podium to win it. An unbelievable curling free-kick for Malaysian side Penang won him the prize ahead of the likes of Messi, Ronaldo.
9) Oliver Giroud - 2017
This could be a lucky goal as admitted by the player but certainly, this sort of goal you only get to see once in a lifetime. A scorpion kick thumping into the top corner, via the underside of the crossbar is a rare goal to watch in a football field.
10) Mohamed Salah - 2018
Salah has been one of the best players in the last couple of years but the decision for this particular goal in the Merseyside Derby to win the Puskas Award surprised plenty. Putting two defenders out, the Egyptian scored a curler against Everton however it is quite a regular goal to see. But with the award mostly decided by fans vote, it may have played a huge part in deciding the last year's winner.