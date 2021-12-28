AS Roma set to sign Arsenal star in January - Good move for the Serie A side?

Bengaluru, Dec. 28: Struggling Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles appears to be all set for a January move to Jose Mourinho's Roma, with an initial loan move looking likely, as per the latest rumours.
The versatile midfielder almost left the club last summer with the likes of Wolves, Everton showing serious interest in him. However, the England international stayed put following a promise of a good run in the first team by Mikel Arteta.
However, the promise of more regular minutes has not come with him starting just two Premier League games since. He now looks to be on his way out with Mourinho apparently seeing him as a player that can play all over the midfield, offering Roma a much-needed reinforcement.
Transfer Fee
Roma's sporting director, Tiago Pinto, is reported to have already made contact with Arsenal about an initial loan which includes the option to buy him outright in the summer for around £8.5m. Although there has not been any word on a loan fee as yet, but it is also set to be agreed upon shortly.
A good option for Roma?
Mourinho has complained of lack of squad depth several times this season and there's no doubt adding someone like Maitland-Niles in the rank would give the squad a much-needed boost.
The 24-year-old England international can play anywhere across the midfield and is even capable of filling in the right-back slot with ease. With the Serie A side also looking to add a right-back in January, Maitland-Niles could also be a helpful option over there.
Furthermore, less than £10m for a 24-year-old Premier League player with so much more to give could definitely be a bargain in the long run. Former Premier League arrivals Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling all have been a hit for the Italian side and that could be the case the with the Gunners academy star also.