AS Roma sign ex Chelsea winger Pedro on free transfer

Bengaluru, August 26: Serie A giants AS Roma have signed former Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez for a three-year term on free transfer.
The 33-year-old had recently ended his five-year spell at the Premier League club where he scored 43 goals from 206 appearances.
"It's been a pleasure and an honour. Thanks and good luck for the future," Pedro said while leaving the Stamford Bridge.
The Spaniard was part of Chelsea's Premier League title winning squad in the 2016-17 season as well as the FA Cup the following year.
"I am delighted to be at Roma," Pedro told Roma website after putting pen to papers.
Finalmente sono giallorosso! Molto felice di entrare a far parte di questo grande club e di difendere questa maglia. Grazie Roma! 🐺🟨🟧🟥— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) August 25, 2020
Por fin soy giallorosso! Muy feliz por unirme a este gran club y defender esta camiseta. Gracias Roma!@OfficialASRoma #ForzaRoma #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/4RaWdDsxq1
"I'm excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons.
"I want to thank the fans for the welcome they've given me. I hope to make them happy."
Pedro started his career with Barcelona, winning the La Liga title five times and Champions League on three occasions.
He was also part of Spain's squad which won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup.
Roma just missed the Champions League cut after finishing fifth in Serie A and will now play in the Europa League next season.
The club was recently taken over by US billionaire Dan Friedkin earlier this month in a deal worth more than $700 million.
The new Serie A season begins on September 19.
Pedro was one of the many footballers who called on the entire sporting community to come together in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Pedro calls for help from sports stars to fight COVID-19
"I think the whole sporting community can help, not just football, and there are many areas where it's possible to help in some way," Pedro had said in a recent interview on Chelsea's official website.
"People can give money, even if it's a small amount, because that can help a lot of people.
"Clearly there have been lots of people in football and sport making donations like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and other players who have gone out and given money, not only in Spain but around the world.
"Pep Guardiola has also donated one million euros to fight coronavirus so lots of people in sport are helping with the situation."
(With inputs from Agencies)