ATK star striker hails Khalid Jamil as a father figure

Kolkata, Nov 18: The fourth season of the Indian Super League kickstarted on Friday with a 0-0 stalemate between last season’s two finalists Kerala Blasters and ATK.
The replay of last season’s final was the curtain raiser of the season and most were pretty excited about the game but in turn, it turned out to be a boring start to the season.
ATK have already dealt a blow as their side has been crippled by injuries to several of their key players but still managed to draw against a strong Kerala side away from home.
The two-time champions will especially miss their marquee signing of the season, in the form of former Tottenham Hotspurs and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, who is expected to be out for a lengthy part of the season.
Along with Keane, the Kolkata outfit are also missing the services of new signing Carl Baker at the back, but they were handed an added blow with the recent injury to their star Indian attacker Jayesh Rane, who is out with a knee injury and is expected to be back by two weeks time.
Jayesh, at 25, is one of the most promising attacking talents in the country right now. The Mumbai-born winger started his journey under the guidance of current East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil during his Mumbai FC days and has been catching the eye with his performances since then.
He went out on loan to Chennaiyin FC for two seasons during 2014 and 2015, where he won the ISL title with the Super Machans under former Italy defender Marco Materazzi, before making his move permanent next year.
The young striker was interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of ATK’s game against Kerala and he was full of praise, for now, East Bengal manager Jamil and touted him as a father figure.
“It's been a great experience playing under Materazzi and now under Teddy. As you know Materazzi was a great defender and he focused more on that aspect of the play, while Teddy being a striker stresses more on the attacking side,” he said.
“But both the coaches are very supportive of their players and know how to handle them well. I played a bit more freely under Marco during my time at Chennayin. But it's been great working under Teddy now, I've just played a few proper minutes but I hope to recover and get back to it soon.”
On being asked about East Bengal manager Khalid Jamil, he said, “Yeah, I do miss him. I have played under him for a long time, and we have good memories, but I'm focused with ATK now. He has always been like a father figure to me in my career.”
“He is now coaching in the I-League with East Bengal and has been doing quite well. He has won the Calcutta League and has won the recent matches against some of the ISL sides in the pre-season friendlies. I wish him all the best for the season.”