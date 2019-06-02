Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis just days away from Barcelona switch

Bengaluru, June 2: La Liga leaders Barcelona are interested in a move for Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis on a free deal in order to add quality and depth behind Jordi Alba in the short term, according to reports.
The Spanish giants secured the long term future of Alba after tying him down to a new five-year contract, including a release clause worth £428million but face lack of cover in his deputy role.
Their current option is teenager Juan Miranda who is being brushed as the long-term successor to Spanish international Alba. However, the Catalan side believes that the Spain Under-19 international at the moment needs to get game time away from the Camp Nou and thus it has led manager Valverde lookout for a short-term gap with Luis as the favourable option.
The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 30 and there is currently no new offer on the table for the left-back from Los Rojiblancos. The Brazilian's departure is expected to be made official by both player and club before the inauguration of Copa America which is set to start from June 14th.
Barça are leading the race to sign left-back Filipe Luís and the Brazilian's departure could be made official by both player and club within the next few days. pic.twitter.com/67BSLA0IKi— barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 1, 2019
Barcelona, although could face a late challnege from Premier league side, Wolves as well French giants PSG but with the veteran Brazilian hopes to remain at Spain, Barcelona could be the ultimate destination at last.
The Catalan side's liking for Luis, however, is not new, as the Blaugrana registered their interest in the Brazil international as far back as 2009, though the player ultimately then made the choice to swap Deportivo La Coruna for the Madrid based side.
Luis has been a starter all along for Atletico since then but now may have to adjust with a part role in the La Liga winning side. Although, getting the chance to turn out for Barcelona and play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and winning trophies might have been enough to convince him to sign for the Catalan side.