Atletico Madrid want Spurs playmaker

Kolkata, July 18: Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur could be braced for fresh bids for Christian Eriksen after Atletico Madrid entered the race to sign the playmaker.
With the Dane's contract running out at the end of the next season, a number of clubs have been linked with a swoop.
Diego Simeone's Atletico are the latest to show interest in the playmaker as per reports in England.
The reports have come after the Spanish giants agreed a £22.5million fee to sign another Spurs first-teamer Kieran Trippier.
Tottenham are reportedly well informed of potential offers coming in for Eriksen, but are yet to secure a new deal for the player.
After signing Tanguy Ndombele for a club record fee, Spurs are focused on strengthening their defence with possible raids for Dani Alves and William Saliba.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, sold Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona earlier in the month for £108m.
Despite signing Joao Felix from Benfica, the Madrid club are expected to make more changes in their attacking line.
Reports in Spain state that Simeone wants another first team quality forward.
And the attacking midfield spot is evidently one Atletico Madrid are keen to reinforce and Eriksen is one of the best in that position in the world.
Alongside Eriksen, Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is said to be a key target.
Rodriguez is also wanted by Juventus and Napoli in Italy and it will a bit difficult for Atletico to bring him considering he is a Real Madrid player and also a fan favourite despite not playing for them for a long time.
Club president Enrique Cerezo was forced to deny rumours he will bid for the Colombian.
"Atletico are interested in great players and James is a great player, but from that to he's going to sign, there is some distance," Cerezo was quoted as saying in local media.