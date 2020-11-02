Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Aubameyang heaps misery on Solskjaer

London, November 2: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th match in charge of Manchester United ended in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot.
The Gunners were much the better side in the clash at Old Trafford on Sunday and Aubameyang's 69th-minute spot-kick secured their first victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League since September 2006.
United created few opportunities in front of goal and the contest was settled after Paul Pogba was deemed to have fouled Hector Bellerin inside the area.
The result helped Arsenal move up to eighth place in the table on 12 points, ahead of United in 15th, with the Red Devils winless at home in the Premier League this season.
It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100th game as Manchester United boss. The Norwegian initially revitalised United after succeeding Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December 2018 and was handed the job permanently three months later.
Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford has not exactly been plain sailing, though, with the former striker coming in for frequent criticism during his near two years at the helm.
Across Solskjaer's previous 99 games in charge, United had won 55, drawn 21 and lost 23.