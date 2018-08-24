Aubameyang reveals the fastest players at Arsenal and results are shocking

London, Aug 24: Arsenal have been putting in the hard work on the training pitch, lately, after their dismal start to the Premier League season.
It is the first time since 1992 that Arsenal are yet to pick up a point from their first two matches after defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea. Unai Emery's side is now eager to bounce back from the successive defeats.
The team is now understood to be putting in extra work in the field and recently, the team's star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has uncovered a data from a training session which has surprised everyone.
Arsenal players undertook a speed test on Wednesday (August 22) where their sprint times were measured while calculating with the percentage of their maximum capacity while they were running.
Aubameyang has unsurprisingly clocked the fastest sprint speed at the test but surprisingly the list includes some of the defenders among the quickest ahead of some attackers.
Aubameyang emerged at the top when the results were made available to the players, clocking in with a top sprint speed of 10.01 on the measurement scale. While operating at 97 per cent of his capacity he was followed by right-back sprint star Hector Bellerin, who notched 9.63 with a maximum speed capacity of 98 per cent.
But surprisingly it was a trio of centre-backs who really stole the show with some stunning performances in the speed tests. Defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi came third and fifth in the list with 96% and 100% speed while young centre-back Rob Holding clocked 6th in the list with 97% ahead of the likes of Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Ramsey etc.
At the bottom end of the list, however, was newcomer Guendouzi, who joined the club this summer from Ligue 2 side Lorient.
The midfielder was the only bright spot in the first two games of the season and impressively now has forced his way into first team plan despite being largely expected to feature in the youth teams or on the substitution bench.
However, his solid performance on the pitch could not save him from being positioned last in the sprint test to which teammate Aubameyang could not hesitate to make fun of.
Aubameyang posted the full list of statistics on his Instagram account on Thursday and the Gabon forward wrote: 'How are you 93%? You can still make progress,' along with a series of laughing faces.
Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals the results of a speed test between the Arsenal players on his Instagram story. To no surprise, Aubameyang came first. ⚡️ #afc pic.twitter.com/Yi0odeNkp3— afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 23, 2018
Arsenal will be back in action again this weekend with the fixture against West Ham at Emirates. After a string of big games, the Gunners will now have a relatively calm period in the Premier League and certainly, they will be looking for a win against the Hammers who also have recorded two losses out of two.