Aubameyang teases Arsenal fans with a new possible signing for The Gunners

London, May 31: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has teased the Gunners by dropping a hint on his Instagram account about who could be Arsenal's first signing.
Arsenal are currently linked with a move for Dortmund's centre-half Sokratis Papastathopoulosand. The former Borussia Dortmund forward, Aubameyang, who has played with Sokratis for four-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund liked an Instagram post from a fan account that featured a picture of himself, the Greek ace and Mkhitaryan.
The Arsenal fan posted: “With Sokratis close to joining Arsenal. Who is excited to see these three playing on the same team again?”
With such signal, it is now believed that that deal is now closer than ever and as per reports, Arsenal could announce the signing as early as this weekend.
Sokratis only has a year left on his contract with the German Bundesliga side and will reportedly command a fee in the region £16m.
Apart from Sokratis, the Gunners are also said to be working on a deal to sign Switzerland right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, 34, on a free transfer from Juventus.
Meanwhile, as per reports, Unai Emery will only get a handful of £60m to spend this summer and former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit now has slammed the board for providing the new manager with such small amount to spend.
Petit, who won one Premier League title under Wenger which was also the French manager's first league title, has pointed out that granting such funds is not enough to compete against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool who already boast of a pretty good squad.
"When I hear about the amount of money Emery has to spend, I can’t believe it,’ the former Arsenal star told Paddy Power.
"Where are you going with £60m? You’re going nowhere. With that amount of money, you can put the best manager in the world on the sidelines and the team won’t change much.
"There is quality at the club, but not to match the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool. They need to bring in top quality players.
"I want to say to the board: can you just stop bringing in young players for one year? We’ve had enough of young players. The club is full of them. It’s been like this for 15 years now, we need something else.
"We need talented experienced players. We need big characters and big personalities. This is what has been missing. For me, £60m is ridiculous."
