Bayern Munich Holds Off Augsburg's Late Comeback For 3-2 Bundesliga Victory

Bayern Munich secured a 3-2 win against Augsburg, maintaining their perfect start in the Bundesliga. The match began with a missed opportunity for Luis Diaz, who failed to convert Michael Olise's cross within the first 20 seconds. Bayern kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Serge Gnabry headed in Harry Kane's cross in the 28th minute. Diaz then extended their lead just before half-time by directing Konrad Laimer's pass into the net.

Shortly after the break, Olise added another goal for Bayern with a deflected shot. However, Augsburg responded quickly as Kristijan Jakic scored five minutes later, volleying past Manuel Neuer. The home crowd was further encouraged in the 76th minute when Mert Komur capitalised on Sacha Boey's defensive error to score with a deflected shot. Despite Augsburg's efforts, they couldn't find an equaliser.

Augsburg's frustration grew when Sacha Boey received a yellow card following a head collision with Fellhauer, who had to be stretchered off after treatment. This incident added to the tension as Augsburg sought a late comeback but ultimately fell short.

Bayern have now triumphed in 11 of their last 15 away matches against Augsburg in the Bundesliga. At WWK Arena, they faced challenges but managed to prevail. They attempted 20 shots with an expected goals (xG) value of 3.82, hitting the target ten times. Twelve of these attempts came in the second half, highlighting their attacking intent despite defensive lapses.

In contrast, Augsburg registered only three shots on target from an xG of just 0.5. They were caught offside four times, which proved costly in such a closely contested match. These fine margins played a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Bayern Munich’s victory over Augsburg showcased their resilience and ability to capitalise on opportunities despite facing defensive challenges. Their performance at WWK Arena highlighted both their attacking prowess and areas needing improvement as they continue their Bundesliga campaign.