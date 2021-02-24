Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia, Qatar withdraw from 2021 Copa America

By
Copa America
There will be no invited teams at the Copa America after Australia joined Qatar in pulling out of the 2021 tournament.

Bengaluru, February 24: Australia have joined 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar in withdrawing from the 2021 Copa America.

The Socceroos and Al Annabi had been scheduled to contest the tournament, due to be held in Argentina and Colombia in June and July, as invited guests of CONMEBOL.

However, the postponement of the remainder of the second round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying for the World Cup until June because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led both teams to pull out.

Qatar, who announced their withdrawal on Tuesday, are competing in the qualifying process to secure a place in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They are top of Group E and will seal their spot if they win it.

Australia are top of Group B and on course to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup and progress to the third round of the World Cup qualification progress.

"The Socceroos' players and staff were greatly looking forward to the unique opportunity of playing in the Copa America and it is unfortunate that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to attend in 2021," Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

The 2021 Copa America is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 10 at nine venues in Argentina and Colombia.

(With Omnisport inputs)

"On behalf of the team I thank CONMEBOL for the invitation, which would have presented our team with a fantastic opportunity to test itself against some of the world's best."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 67/2 (20.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football news english australia qatar
Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More