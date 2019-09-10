Football
By
Average age of Premier League squads

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: In August 1995, match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen unwittingly made one of the most nefarious statements in broadcasting: "You can't win anything with kids".

But just that season, he was proven wrong by Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United and their class of 92 youngsters went on to win the league and later controlled European football almost over a decade.

And after almost 11 years, this time too Manchester United's starting XI looks to be the youngest among the other 20. The arrival of players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka (aged 21), Daniel James (21) alongside Academy graduates including Marcus Rashford (21), Scott McTominay (22) and Andreas Pereira (23) have lowered the average age.

As a whole, the average age of starting XIs too is the lowest for 11 years which shows that most of the teams are now on a rebuilding spree and relying upon youth for fast and fit enough system.

In the 40 Premier League matches played so far, PL clubs have fielded players with an average age of 26 years and 275 days.

The average age of starting XIs in August:

Season - Age | Season - Age

1992/93 - 26y 293d | 2006/07 - 27y 37d

1993/94 - 27y 66d | 2007/08 - 26y 300d

1994/95 - 27y 60d | 2008/09 - 26y 265d

1995/96 - 27y 98d | 2009/10 - 27y 132d

1996/97 - 27y 116d | 2010/11 - 27y 198d

1997/98 - 27y 162d | 2011/12 - 27y 63d

1998/99 - 27y 78d | 2012/13 - 27y 182d

1999/00 - 27y 237d | 2013/14 - 27y 116d

2000/01 - 27y 215d | 2014/15 - 27y 38d

2001/02 - 27y 228d | 2015/16 - 27y 62d

2002/03 - 27y 132d | 2016/17 - 27y 261d

2003/04 - 27y 241d | 2017/18 - 27y 67d

2004/05 - 27y 198d | 2018/19 - 27y 22d

2005/06 - 27y 169d | 2019/20* - 26y 275d

*includes 1 Sep 2019 fixtures

As an overall squad, however, Arsenal tops the list as the youngest side. The Gunners now have the youngest squad of any team in the Premier League with an average age of 25.1 years. Burnley, on the other way, sits on the opposite end of the list. With players like Aaron Lennon, Ashley Barnes and Phil Bardsley making their way into the squad, the Clarets have the oldest squad in the division with an average age of just under 29 years.

Surprisingly Liverpool and Klopp who generally boast of youthful addition are located outside top 10. But in addition, Jurgen Klopp has just 22 players at his disposal as part of the Reds' senior setup, the joint-lowest in the division with Southampton. The defending champions Manchester City too are at the lower tier, placed at 12th position.

Chelsea, however, have got a place in top five, at fourth mainly due to the inclusion of more academy players like Mount, Abraham and departure of the likes of Cahill, Zappacosta etc. Spurs are fifth in the list while United as an overall are sixth in the table.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
