Axel Tuanzebe set to extend stay at Aston Villa

Bengaluru, April 25: Manchester United are willing to allow youngster Axel Tuanzebe to spend another season on loan at his current club Aston Villa, but this time for a full season despite enquiries from a number of Premier League and Championship clubs.
The 20-year-old defender got his first call-up two years ago by then manager Louis Van Gaal as a squad player. However, it took him a further year to make his debut under Jose Mourinho.
The youngster used to train regularly with the Red Devils' first-team squad but only made three appearances this season, although he impressed everyone with his little appearances.
But to continue his progress and give him more game time, the young English international was sent on loan to Villa Park this January who are roaring at the moment in their bid to come back to Premier League again.
The English defender who is highly regarded by United boss Jose Mourinho started his Villa career well, however, consistent injuries marred his progress.
Tuanzebe has only played five times in the claret and blue shirt and his last appearance arrived 26 minutes into Villa’s victory over Cardiff City earlier this month following which he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
But as per club sources, Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho views Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce as the ideal candidate to develop the England Under-21 international and wants the 20-year-old to spend another season learning under Bruce, whether they are promoted or not.
An Old Trafford source said: "The club are still undecided but that’s what they’d like him to do. We know Villa are keen on him. He is expected to go on the US pre-season tour before Jose makes his final decision over him.”
Manchester United have two of their academy players in the current Villa squad. Apart from Tuanzebe, Steve Bruce's side also have United academy keeper Sam Johnstone at their rank who has been one of their star players this season.
Johnstone also returned to Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal after an initial half-season loan spell but this time reportedly a permanent deal could be on the cards for him if the Championship side manages to go up. Villa are currently fourth in the Championship and are sure to play the play-off round in the coming weeks.
