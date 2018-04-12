Bale loves Madrid and the club loves him: Jonathan Barnett

Bengaluru, April 12: Life has certainly not been easy for Gareth Bale at the Spanish capital. Despite his massive price tag and glory in terms of titles, Bale hasn't still reached the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid. His persistent injury problems coupled with rising talents in Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio have seen him ponder on the bench quite often. This has attracted a lot of media speculation of him leaving Madrid for a more superstar role elsewhere.
However, Bale's representative Jonathan Barnett thinks completely differently. In an interview with ESPN, Jonathan Barnett was asked about the gossip surrounding his client. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham had all been previously mentioned as possible destinations.
"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid love Gareth," Barnett replied. "All this talk about leaving is written by reporters who have no idea what is going on and who need to write something and don't care if it is true or not."
Bale has still not reached his utmost potential at Madrid and continues to loom and shine under the shadow of Real Madrid as a club. His failure to step up in big matches has often drawn a lot of flak. In the recent 1-1 draw against Atletico, former Real manager Jorge Valdano, lashed out at Bale claiming that "nothing that Bale does is worth €100m".
This season Bale has managed to play 21 times in La Liga so far, scoring 11 times, but he has been somewhat hit-and-miss in terms of his performances, resulting in criticism from some supporters and sections of the media.
Bale was a part of the historic La Decima winning Champions League squad of Real Madrid as well as a part of another historic retention of the Champions League.
