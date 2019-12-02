Football
Ballon d'Or 2019: Nominees, previous winners, date, India time, where to watch and live streaming info

By

Bengaluru, December 2: On Monday (December 2), the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony.

Th 64th edition of the award ceremony, will see ever present duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for their sixth career honour along with 28 other nominees, who will be voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.

Last year, Croatia's Luka Modric ended a decade long domination by Messi and Ronaldo, who had won the Ballon d'Or five times each. Modric had won last year thanks to his exploits in guiding his country to the World Cup final and winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

And, this year, Messi is the favourite to win, but Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is expected to give the Argentine a close fight. Van Dijk played a vital role as Liverpool won the 2018-19 Champions League, producing several standout performances at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's defence en route to the title.

The Dutch star was pipped to The Best FIFA Men's Player award by Barcelona star Messi, who will surely be Van Dijk's biggest competition for the Ballon d'Or having inspired a Barca side many consider underwhelming to the league title last season. So, Van Dijk will hope to beat Messi to the Ballon d'Or 2019.

Here is all you need to know about Ballon d'Or 2019:

When and where is Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony happening?

The 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take palce on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The official ceremony will start around 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM, December 3, IST).

Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2019 in India?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD will telecast the event live in India. Meanwhile, HotStar will live stream the event.

Nominees for 2019 Ballon d'Or

Player Nationality Club
Trent Alexander-Arnold England Liverpool
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon Arsenal
Alisson Brazil Liverpool
Sadio Mane Senegal Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Liverpool
Hugo Lloris France Tottenham
Raheem Sterling England Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Manchester City
Roberto Firmino Brazil Liverpool
Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool
Bernardo Silva Portugal Manchester City
Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands Liverpool
Riyad Mahrez Algeria Manchester City
Sergio Aguero Argentina Manchester City
Heung-Min Son South Korea Tottenham
Marquinhos Brazil PSG
Kylian Mbappe France PSG
Robert Lewandowski Poland Bayern Munich
Dusan Tadic Serbia Ajax
Donny van de Beek Netherlands Ajax
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Juventus
Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands Juventus
Antoine Griezmann France Barcelona
Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong Netherlands Barcelona
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany Barcelona
Joao Felix Portugal Atletico Madrid
Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Napoli
Eden Hazard Belgium Real Madrid
Karim Benzema France Real Madrid

Previous winners (From 2000)

Year Player Club (at time of winning)
2018 Luka Modric Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2015 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2012 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2011 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2009 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
2007 Kaka Milan
2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid
2005 Ronaldinho Barcelona
2004 Andriy Shvechenko Milan
2003 Pavel Nedved Juventus
2002 Ronaldo Real Madrid
2001 Michael Owen Liverpool
2000 Luis Figo Real Madrid

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
