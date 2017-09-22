Barcelona could lose Lionel Messi and other stars

Bengaluru, September 22: Barcelona could be in a deep trouble if the Spain vote for Catalonia independence. The independence of Catalonia has been long-term issue and the political scenes have become much difficult in the Catalan area of Spain in recent times.
People will flock to the polling stations on October 1 where they will vote for Catalonian independence. And, if they do vote in favour of independence, Spain and Catalonia will be two separate countries and due to this, a host of Barcelona players could be on their way out of Camp Nou as per reports.
Among those players, the biggest name is Lionel Messi, the poster boy of the club and arguably one of the best players ever to grace the game. The Argentine reportedly has second thoughts over his future at the club if Catalonia become an independent nation and that puts the club in deep danger.
With Lionel Messi’s future at the club under question mark, the other star players of the club will obviously become linked with moves away from the club as Messi is the biggest reason why players like Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele chose to play for the club.
New summer recruit Paulinho, Ivan Rakitic, Javier Mascherano and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all thought to be considering their future at the club if Catalonia becomes a separate county.
At the same time, this will be a major blow to La Liga both financially and in terms of level of competition as well. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two pillars of the league and the rivalry between them is one of the biggest in club football.
However, politics and football are totally different things and the independence of Catalonia has been a very long issue. It will be very unfortunate for Barcelona as they will face the biggest damage if it indeed happens.