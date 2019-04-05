Football

Barcelona keen to sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal

By
Nacho Monreal
Nacho Monreal is on Barcelona's radar

Kolkata, April 5: La Liga leaders Barcelona are keen to sign Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal on a free deal in order to add quality and depth behind Jordi Alba in the short term, according to reports.

The Spanish giants secured the long term future of Alba after tying him down to a new five-year contract, but do not have back-up options in his deputy role.

Their current choice is teenager Juan Miranda, who is being touted as the long-term successor to Spain international Alba, but the Catalan side believe that the Spain Under-19 international at the moment needs to get game time away from the Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde is also said to be exploring another option, academy youngster 20-year-old Marc Cucurella permanently.

The left-back has spent this season on loan at Eibar and is not seen as part of their future plans. He is being targeted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and a handful of clubs in La Liga following his impressive spell at the Ipurua Municipal.

This has forced Valverde to lookout for a short-term gap and Monreal has emerged as a front-runner.

Though Spanish internationals have been more regular under Unai Emery at Emirates, that is more because of a defensive injury crisis. The former Malaga man reportedly is not seen as a part of Emery's future plans.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

