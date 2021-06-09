Barcelona linked with Inter Milan star defender as Samuel Umtiti replacement: Should they get him?

Bengaluru, June 9: Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing 29-year-old Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan this summer, according to a report in the Spanish media.
The La Liga side is planning for a massive overhaul and appears to be preparing for the long term. They have recently signed Eric Garcia from Manchester City in a free deal. However, with Samuel Umtiti facing a pretty much uncertain future at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana remain in the market for a centre-back. To that end, Barcelona have been linked with a number of potential low-cost options and De Vrij seems to be the latest addition to that list.
De Vrij's impressive season in 20/21
The Dutch centre-back has not received much recognition in Inter's title-winning campaign, however, he definitely deserves a pat on the back for holding the defence tight. De Vrij featured in 30 league matches last season and averaged 0.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 2.9 clearances per game. He was also exceptional when distributing possession out from the back after completing 90.9% of his attempted passes in the Italian first division.
Transfer Fee
Inter Milan are looking to trim their wage bill due to the financial implications of COVID-19 and De Vrij could be sold to generate some money. He has two years remaining in his deal and Inter could look to make a good profit on the player whom they signed on a free deal in 2018.
Should Barcelona get him?
The Blaugrana have signed several young players in the last year or so and as of now, only Clement Lenglet, 25 and Gerard Pique, 34 are the experienced members in the centre-half. Getting De Vrij hence could bring more experience in the squad who also previously worked with manager Ronald Koeman in the national set-up. If Barcelona can arrange a deal for a moderate fee, the Dutch centre-back could be a good addition to the side.