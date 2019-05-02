Football

Barcelona also led by three against Roma, warns Valverde

By Opta
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona, May 2: Ernesto Valverde warned his Barcelona players against complacency after their 3-0 Champions League semi-final first leg victory over Liverpool, reminding them they led Roma by a three-goal margin before making a calamitous exit just over a year ago.

The Blaugrauna beat Roma 4-1 at Camp Nou in the first leg of last season's quarter-final but lost 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico as Eusebio Di Francesco's men pulled off a dramatic turnaround, and Valverde is wary of history to repeating itself.

Luis Suarez scored against his old club to open the scoring before Lionel Messi's second-half brace left Liverpool with a mammoth task if they are to turn the tie around at Anfield next Tuesday (May 7).

Valverde picked out Marc-Andre ter Stegen's save from James Milner's second-half effort and Mohamed Salah's shot against the post as key moments of the game.

"They have had very clear opportunities," Valverde told Movistar+. "The shot against the post and the stop by Marc.

"It was a match in which they took control of the game at times and it cost us, but we were victorious against a very strong team.

"But this is similar to last year, when we were also three goals ahead against Roma."

Messi's second of the night was his 600th for Barcelona - a spectacular 30-yard free-kick into the top corner that left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson with no chance.

Valverde said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still had the ability to surprise his team-mates.

"We know what Leo is, but he does not stop surprising us," he added.

"He has pushed us to the brink but we still have to play the second leg."

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
