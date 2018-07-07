Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Paulinho admits Chinese Super League offer

Paulinho is set for talks over his Barcelona future
London, July 7: Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has confirmed he has an offer to return to the Chinese Super League.

Paulinho joined Barca last August from Guangzhou Evergrande and despite impressing at Camp Nou the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his former club.

Speaking after playing in Brazil's 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Belgium, Paulinho acknowledged he has offers on the table as he plots his next move.

"I'm going to Barcelona to talk to my representative about this matter," he told reporters.

"I have an offer from China and another from another club, although it is not certain that I will go. We have to talk."

Although not always a guaranteed starter under Ernesto Valverde last season, Paulinho racked up 49 appearances for the LaLiga and Copa del Rey winners last season, scoring nine goals.

    Saturday, July 7, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
