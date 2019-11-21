Barcelona reject bid from Premier League club for Rakitic

Bengaluru, November 21: La Liga giants FC Barcelona have rejected a £13million offer from a Premier League club as per reports in Spain. The Blaugrana are believed to be holding out for £30m for the Croatian international who is evidently unhappy at Camp Nou.
The superstar Croat midfield maestro has made it no secret that he is frustrated with his lack of playing time at the Nou Camp this season. The 31-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions this campaign and a large part of that has come from the bench.
The former Sevilla man has played just 255 minutes of first-team football and it is quite easy to presume why he is not particularly happy at the club.
The playmaker has been a subject of interest from a number of clubs for a long time now but he openly declared that he is happy to stay at the club.
Despite that, the club still maintained their stance that they want to sell the former Champions League winner and this season, he has been languishing on the bench more often than not.
It is reported in Spain that the Catalan giants are open to selling the 31-year-old and have started discussions with a host of clubs. An unnamed Premier League have also made an offer which was swiftly rejected as it was much lesser than Barcelona's valuation for the player.
The Blaugrana expect to cash in on Rakitic on an amount close to £30m but the club offered only £13m, not even half of what the Catalan side expect.
Two Premier League clubs have been long credited with an interest in Rakitic and those two are Manchester United and Chelsea. However, it is unclear which of the two giants made the offer or it came from another club.
There is also a great amount of interest in Rakitic from Italy with Inter Milan and their rivals AC Milan both interested in the Croat's services.
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is also a huge fan of Rakitic and wanted him at Chelsea when he was in charge of the Blues. The Italian mastermind could also make a move if the 31-year-old becomes available.
In Spain, Atletico Madrid also are big suitors of the experienced and versatile midfielder as they look to contend harder for the La Liga title.
It has been claimed earlier that Rakitic is not interested in moving to England and with so many teams outside England wanting him, a move to Premier League looks unlikely.