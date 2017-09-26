Barcelona to reopen Coutinho talks in January

Bengaluru, September 26: One of the hottest topics during the summer transfer window was the transfer link of Liverpool star playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.
The move did not materialize as Liverpool were not prepared to do any kind of business with their best player despite a number of big-money offers from Barcelona.
The player also submitted a transfer request and played a back injury so that he does not get registered for the Reds in the Champions League and get cup tied but to his disappointment, a move did not happen and he still remains a Liverpool player.
However, recent reports claim that Barcelona plan to make a fresh move to sign Philippe Coutinho in January and hope Liverpool will be open to a transfer.
Liverpool rejected all offers from Barca for the Brazilian playmaker during the summer transfer window and insisted that Coutinho is not for sale.
However, since the transfer deadline passed, the Blaugrana have continued to work on a potential deal, with Coutinho reportedly still eager to move to Camp Nou.
Coutinho’s representatives are rumoured to have met the Liverpool hierarchy and persuaded them to listen to what Barca offer.
Liverpool have faced a dip in form after a good start to their season and Coutinho has also looked pretty average since he made his return to the first-team fold but looked at his best against Leicester City in the weekend as he scored a fantastic free kick and set up another to inspire the Reds to a well-fought victory against Leicester City.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are in rampant form this season under Ernesto Valverde and have not dropped a single point thus far. Adding Coutinho to their side will definitely give the team a whole new dimension.