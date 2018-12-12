Barcelona target Manchester City's Vincent Kompany

Bengaluru, December 12: Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has emerged as a shock target for La Liga giants Barcelona.
The 32-year-old is out of contract in July and there have only been initial talks over an extension at this stage. It is understood both City and the Belgium defender's camp are happy to wait until later in the season before holding further discussions.
Kompany has a job for life at the Etihad and is expected to become part of the coaching team or head into the boardroom once he retires.
But it is thought Barcelona are interested in bringing him to the Nou Camp to add some experience and steel into their back-four.
An Etihad source said as per reports: “There are strong rumours around the place Barca have shown interest in taking Vinnie to Spain.
“He is concentrating on his football at present and comfortable with the whole situation. Anything will be left late to see how the land lies.
“Vinnie has a job for life here. He has a big role inside the City Football Group when he does decide to call time of his playing career.
“He believes he can perform here for a few more years. We'll have to wait and see what happens but Barcelona are admirers of his.”
Barca's interest in the defender comes as somewhat of a surprise given the recurrent injury problems which have seen the 32-year-old make just seven appearances this season after struggling last year too.
The Man City skipper was sidelined for extended periods last season after suffering three injuries including a calf issue which kept him out for several months.
His injury nightmare continued this summer when he suffered a groin strain during the World Cup.
Kompany has now spent ten years with City and is using his testimonial year to help raise money for the city's homeless.
It is understood City would only offer their captain a further 12-month extension if he was to be retained for another year.
The three-time Premier League winner has made nearly 350 appearances for the club since joining them from Anderlecht in 2008.