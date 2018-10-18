Barcelona want Liverpool attacker to replace Suarez

Bengaluru, October 18: Liverpool might have to brace themselves for another Barcelona approach for their star striker Roberto Firmino, according to reports in Spain.
The Spanish media claim the Brazilian is being targeted by the La Liga giants as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez.
The Catalan giants landed Philippe Coutinho from the Anfield side in January after a long saga to lure the Brazilian away. And it is reported that Coutinho has been instrumental in convincing his bosses to go after his former Kop team-mate.
Firmino was the unsung hero in the thrilling Liverpool frontline thanks to Mo Salah’s sensational goal scoring last season. But the Catalan giants have taken notice and believe the 27-year-old could be the perfect foil for magician Lionel Messi.
Suarez scored 25 league goals last season and 29 before that, but that is a downturn on the 40 he notched in his sensational 2015-16 campaign. He is now 31 and with his form declining, the La Liga holders are keen on replacing him with another raid on Liverpool
Firmino signed a five-year deal with the Merseyside club in April so they would be able to demand mega money if he is interested in the move. The deal may look a little tricky as Firmino has declared his happiness to stay at the club.
This is what Firmino told the club website after penning the extension: “It was an easy decision.
“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.
“Everything fits in the best possible way. My team-mates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.
“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”