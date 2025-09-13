Bayer Leverkusen Triumphs 3-1 Against Eintracht Frankfurt Under New Coach Kasper Hjulmand

Oliver Glasner Clarifies He Did Not Threaten To Leave Crystal Palace Over Guehi's Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Kasper Hjulmand's tenure as Bayer Leverkusen head coach began with a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Alejandro Grimaldo's two goals and a penalty from Patrik Schick secured the win at the BayArena. Despite red cards for Robert Andrich and Ezequiel Fernandez, Leverkusen managed to maintain their lead after Can Uzun scored for Frankfurt.

Grimaldo initiated the scoring with a stunning free-kick just 10 minutes into the match. His shot from nearly 25 yards out curled over the wall, deflecting off Michael Zetterer in Frankfurt's goal. This early advantage set the tone for Leverkusen's aggressive play.

Following Grimaldo's opener, Nathan Tella, Jarell Quansah, Aleix Garcia, and Loic Bade all tested the Frankfurt defence. Schick extended Leverkusen's lead with a penalty in added time of the first half after Tella was fouled by Robin Koch.

Frankfurt responded quickly in the second half when 19-year-old Uzun scored in the 51st minute. A corner led to a deflected volley that Mark Flekken couldn't stop. This goal gave Frankfurt hope of a comeback.

Leverkusen faced challenges when Andrich received a second yellow card for a late tackle on Ritsu Doan before the hour mark. Nnamdi Collins nearly equalised for Frankfurt but hit the woodwork shortly after Andrich's dismissal.

Despite another setback with Fernandez being sent off as a substitute, Grimaldo sealed Leverkusen's victory with his second goal in additional time. His performance was crucial in securing all three points for his team.

Statistical Insights and Future Prospects

Leverkusen dominated the first half, generating an expected goals tally of 2.05 from 18 shots compared to Frankfurt’s 0.67 from 13 attempts. Schick has been particularly effective against Frankfurt, scoring six times against them in Bundesliga play.

This victory ended Leverkusen’s five-match winless streak in the league. Hjulmand aims to build on this success as they strive to replicate their achievements from their championship-winning season in 2024.