Leverkusen boss Bosz jokes about Havertz transfer amid Chelsea links

By Sacha Pisani

Dusseldorf, August 11: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz joked that Chelsea target Kai Havertz will join Heracles Almelo after the German side lost in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Leverkusen's Europa League campaign came to an end on Monday (August 10), beaten 2-1 by Serie A side Inter in Dusseldorf.

Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku had given Inter a commanding lead inside 21 minutes, before Havertz reduced the deficit three minutes later.

Havertz has been tipped to leave Leverkusen for Premier League giants Chelsea once the 2019-20 season has concluded, and Bosz was asked whether the Germany international had played his final match for the club.

"Yes, I can exclusively announce he'll play for [Dutch outfit] Heracles Almelo," Bosz, who previously coached Heracles in two separated spells, said during his post-match news conference.

Reflecting on the match, Bosz added: "We lost against a great opponent. We didn't play well in the first 20 minutes and had problems dealing with Lukaku, then things improved and we thought that we'd turn it around. We could've done better and are disappointed.

"Marcelo Brozovic was allowed far too much freedom in the middle of the park and we had to make changes after those initial 20 minutes. As for Lukaku, he's just too strong in one-on-one situations.

"We moved [Moussa] Diaby to the left, because they were pressing our wide men, and Diego Godin doesn't like coming out from the back, so we had more space then to build."

India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
