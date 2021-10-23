Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim: Lewandowski stunner helps keep Bavarians top

Munich, Oct. 23: Robert Lewandowski scored a stunning goal and Serge Gnabry also got on the scoresheet against his former club as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0 on Sunday.
Julian Nagelsmann's side were threatening from the off and Gnabry lashed in from an acute angle after making a good run into space in the box, but free-scoring striker Lewandowski stole the show, bending a powerful effort high into the net from long range to leave Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with no chance.
Substitutes Eric Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman made the scoreline comfortable late on as the visitors succumbed to Bayern's relentless pressure.
The result keeps Bayern top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of title rivals Borussia Dortmund with nine games played.
Lewandowski and Gnabry both came close to opening the scoring inside the first eight minutes, with the former dinking just wide from seven yards and the latter finding the net but seeing it disallowed following a VAR check due to a foul from Jamal Musiala in the build-up.
Not to be denied, Gnabry rifled a low shot into the bottom-left corner from a tight angle on the right in the 16th minute after being found by Musiala and Lewandowski unleashed a ferocious strike into the top-right corner from outside the box on the half-hour mark after good work from Thomas Muller.
Bayern had several more good chances at 2-0 up, but did not find the net again until Andrej Kramaric's poor clearance ricocheted off the back of Dayot Upamecano and into the path of substitute Choupo-Moting, who slotted home in the 82nd minute.
Fellow Bayern substitute Coman added further gloss to the scoreline five minutes later, racing onto a long ball in behind and lashing emphatically past Baumann to make it 4-0.
What does it mean? Bayern bounce back at home
Having lost their 30-match unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on October 3, Bayern seemed undeterred and bounced back in style with a 4-0 win on home turf to stay at the top of the table.
It is their second league win in a row by a four-goal margin, having defeated Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 on the road in their last outing.
Lewandowski moves clear in golden boot race
Lewandowski's superb strike brought up the Poland international's 10th league goal of the season in just nine Bundesliga games, taking him one ahead of Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who failed to find the net against Arminia Bielefeld.
Bayern too hot for Hoffenheim
Gnabry and Lewandowski's efforts before the break took Bayern's total for goals in the first half of Bundesliga games for the season to 18 – one more than Hoffenheim have scored in total this season.
What's next?
Bayern travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal second round on Wednesday, while Hoffenheim host minnows Holstein Kiel.