Bayern Munich plot move for Ilkay Gundogan

Bengaluru, April 10: Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are hoping to secure a cut-price deal for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as per reports in Germany.
The former Borussia Dortmund midfield maestro has just one-year left on his current deal and is stalling on fresh terms due to concerns over his role within the squad.
According to reports, Bayern will aim to take advantage of this situation and offer the 28-year-old a way out of City this summer.
The Bavarians boast a number of impressive midfield options, but uncertainty continues to surround the futures of Renato Sanches and James Rodríguez.
Gündogan is seen as a perfect option to fulfil both a deeper or a box-to-box role depending on what the opposition requires.
The 28-year-old, however, has stated that he feels “no pressure” to sign and that he would be willing to wait until the final year of his contract to make a decision.
The German midfielder won the Bundesliga title with Dortmund during the 2011-12 campaign under now Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
He is much below in the pecking order at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola right now.
The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and even Phil Foden have been picked ahead of him by Guardiola and there are rumours that the former Barcelona boss may move for another world class midfielder in the summer.
Gundogan, now 28, needs more playing time and needs to choose his next move quickly.
His quality is immense but it is his lack of fitness which has hindered his growth as a player but he has been quite injury free off late.