Bayern Munich should have signed Germany star Timo Werner years ago: Jupp Heynckes

Berlin, Nov 14: Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has suggested that the club is not doing what's needed to draw the attraction of the best youngsters and lamented the chance of not signing a promising striker like Timo Werner.
The 21-year-old Werner joined Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig last Summer for €10 million from Stuttgart after his side faced relegation.
Since his arrival at the Red Bulls side, Werner had a wonderful debut season where he scored 21 times. His scoring boot is continuing to develop also this season as well as he has just scored six and helped three more in his first nine matches of this season.
His impressive performance also has given him a call-up in the German national side where he also has scored six times.
Heynckes who came back to Bayern a month ago after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked after a poor start to the season talked about Werner while discussing the transfers of young German players as he suggested the forward should have been signed by Bayern Munich before their rival snapped up the exciting prospect.
"A club like Bayern should have signed a Timo Werner from Stuttgart years ago," Heynckes said.
He said Werner "could have learned a great deal here" and added: "The best players must play -- it does not matter whether they are old or young.
"Do you think that a Franck Ribery can always expect to play? No. When he is not on form, he will not play.
"As I said, you have to look after good, young players in a timely fashion. You have to challenge, speak, lead and motivate them."
Since assuming control from Ancelotti, Heynckes also has given a chance to academy prodigy like Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, 23, and called 18-year-old forward Manuel Wintzheimer into the squad for the Champions League game against Celtic. And mentioning this two examples, the treble-winning manager claimed that apart from signing players, his side should also look into the academy to develop players on their own.
"I am also of the opinion that Bayern must develop its own talented players with that special something in order to compete at the highest level," he said.
"You have to remain patient, though, because it is a process that lasts many years."
After struggling at the initial stage Bayern have set their foot on the title challenge and are currently leading the table with 26 points, four more than second-placed RB Leipzig.