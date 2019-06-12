Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Belgium 3 Scotland 0: Lukaku double as hosts make it four in a row

By Opta
Romelu Lukakus double helped Belgium thrash Scotland
Romelu Lukaku's double helped Belgium thrash Scotland

Brussels, June 12: Romelu Lukaku continued his fine international form with a double as Belgium eased to a 3-0 win over Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Belgium have now won four out of four matches in Group I after a victory in Brussels on Tuesday (June 11) that rarely looked in doubt.

Manchester United forward Lukaku scored once in each half to make it 25 international goals in his last 21 appearances and in truth he should quite conceivably have finished with four or five to his name.

Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win with a 20-yard strike in stoppage time as Steve Clarke suffered his first defeat as Scotland manager and his side now sit three points behind second-placed Russia.

Belgium dominated a first half that saw the visitors squander their only chance through Oliver Burke and lose Stuart Armstrong to injury, with away goalkeeper David Marshall saving well from De Bruyne early on.

Another effort from De Bruyne was wonderfully tipped away from the top corner by Marshall, before the Manchester City star laid on a great close-range chance for Lukaku that the striker somehow managed to block with his own foot.

But Lukaku made up for that one minute into first-half stoppage time, rising above Scott McKenna to thump in a header from six yards after Eden Hazard had linked up with his brother Thorgan and floated in a clever cross.

Lukaku could not convert a superb headed chance early in the second half, while De Bruyne's free-kick was saved by Marshall.

But the powerhouse striker got his second after 57 minutes, tapping in a rebound after Marshall tipped away an effort from De Bruyne, who Scotland claimed was offside in the build-up.

Lukaku twice fired just wide as he sought a hat-trick, while Thibaut Courtois confirmed his clean sheet with a key late save from McKenna before De Bruyne netted after a neat exchange with substitute Dries Mertens to give the scoreline a more realistic look.

What does it mean? Belgium in control

Belgium have won four straight matches in qualifying and are producing fluent, attacking performances with the likes of De Bruyne and Hazard instrumental. Displays like this make it look very unlikely they will be prevented from claiming a smooth passage to the Euros.

Hazard magnificent ahead of Real Madrid arrival

Real Madrid fans would have loved what they saw from in-form Hazard, who created seven chances and was a constant threat to end his season on a high.

Scotland need more from McTominay

Scotland do not have many players playing for major clubs, so they need more from those who do like United's Scott McTominay, who conceded four fouls, did not create a single chance for his team-mates and saw little of the ball.

What's next?

Belgium have an easier assignment on September 6 when they travel to San Marino, which is when Scotland host Russia in a vital contest for the race to finish second.

More EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATION News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue