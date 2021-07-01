Football
Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Bengaluru, July 1: An intriguing match will be on the cards when Belgium take on Italy in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal. Both sides are favourites for this year's title and each has a flawless run in the competition so far, winning all their matches.

Belgium are riding high on the wave of some of the world’s best and youngest talent and beat defending winners Portugal in the last round. Italy on the other hand survived an extra-time drama against Austria, sneaking in a 2-1 win in extra-time. Considering their current form, there should not be a shortage of entertainment when these two teams lock horns at Munich.

Date: 3rd July 2021

Time: 12:30 am (IST)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six

Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV

Key Players to Watch Out:

Belgium: With Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard a doubt for this tie, the onus will be on Romelu Lukaku to maintain the quality in the offensive area. The Inter Milan striker had a dry run in front of the goal against Portugal, however looked dangerous in the counterattack every time he had the ball. His performance will play a big factor in this game.

Italy: Italy have plenty of attacking options in their ranks who could impact a game in their own way. But their midfield combination has been the most effective so far. Although, it struggled a bit against Austria in the last game. Mancini could make a change in the line-up re-calling in-form Locatelli in the squad and his performance alongside Jorginho and Barella could be the key factor once again.

Head to Head:

Belgium wins: 4

Draws: 4

Italy wins: 14

Last meeting: Italy 2-0 Belgium

Dream11 Prediction:

Belgium are unbeaten in 12, winning ten of those while Italy haven't lost since September 2018 and have been triumphant in their previous 12. So considering the current form, this is likely to be an even contest. But with De Bruyne and Hazard doubtful to start the game and their prospects somewhat have been hit. However, they are still a tough nut to crack and Italy will need to put in a strong show to get a result out of this game.

Belgium Predicted Line-up (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku.

Italy Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - Leonardo Spinazzola, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Midfielders - Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco

Strikers - Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku (Captain), Ciro Immobile (Vice-Captain)

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 13:30 [IST]
