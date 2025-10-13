IND vs WI: India face Test rarity after 13 years if batting again; Gill, Jadeja debuted after it happened Last Time

Belgium And Wales Set For High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier Amid Tense Atmosphere
Belgium's Rudi Garcia anticipates a thrilling World Cup qualifier against Wales, with both teams eager to secure their qualification hopes. The match promises an electric atmosphere as they battle for crucial points.

myKhel Team

Belgium's manager, Rudi Garcia, anticipates a thrilling World Cup qualifier against Wales. The Red Devils are eager to bounce back after a 0-0 draw with North Macedonia. This result left them trailing Group J leaders by one point, although they have an extra game to play. A loss to Wales on Monday could jeopardise their qualification hopes during the November break.

Wales, meanwhile, aim to seize control of their qualification destiny. They have three matches left and hope to recover from a 3-0 friendly defeat to England. Craig Bellamy expressed disappointment over that loss. Despite this setback, Wales have been strong at home, losing only once in their last 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Belgium has historically performed well against Wales in World Cup qualifiers, winning six out of nine encounters. They remain unbeaten in their last five matches against Wales across all competitions. Garcia relishes the high-stakes nature of the Cardiff clash and expects his team to fight for victory.

Garcia stated, "I can't predict the score, nor whether there will be goals, but our only objective is to win, even if, to be honest, a draw wouldn't be the worst result." He emphasised the excitement of playing in such an electric atmosphere with passionate fans.

Wales has not defeated Belgium since their memorable Euro 2016 quarter-final win. However, Bellamy remains confident and believes his team can rise to the occasion. "I believe there's always a special moment coming," he said. He highlighted Cardiff's history of hosting crucial matches and urged his players to embrace the opportunity.

Bellamy added that consistency is key and that anything can happen in football. He is prepared for any outcome—win, draw or lose—and encourages his team to enjoy playing in front of a full stadium.

Both teams are determined to secure a favourable result on Monday. For Belgium, it's about maintaining their position in Group J and keeping qualification hopes alive. For Wales, it's an opportunity to make history by winning five consecutive home qualifiers for the first time.

The match promises to deliver intense competition and showcase football at its finest. Both teams are ready to give their all on the pitch as they strive for success in this crucial World Cup qualifier.