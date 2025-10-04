Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi

Football Tuchel Clarifies No Personal Issues With Bellingham's Omission From England Squad Thomas Tuchel confirms Jude Bellingham's exclusion from the England squad is not personal. He emphasises the decision is based on team consistency and Bellingham's current form. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

Thomas Tuchel has clarified that Jude Bellingham's exclusion from England's squad is not due to any personal issues. England will face Wales in a friendly match on Thursday and then travel to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier. Bellingham, who recently returned from shoulder surgery, was not included in the squad announced by Tuchel last Friday.

Bellingham, a Real Madrid midfielder, missed previous matches against Andorra and Serbia. Since his return, he has only started one of four games under Xabi Alonso. "He's a very special player, and for special players, there can be special rules, I get this," Tuchel commented about Bellingham. However, he emphasized that the decision to exclude him was based on maintaining consistency with the current team selection.

Tuchel explained that Bellingham has not yet regained full match fitness at Real Madrid. "He hasn't finished one full match until now," Tuchel noted. Despite this, Bellingham had expressed his eagerness to participate in the upcoming internationals. Tuchel confirmed their mutual understanding after a phone conversation with Bellingham, stating there were no issues between them.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were also left out of the squad. Despite Grealish's strong performances on loan at Everton, he did not receive a call-up. "No, there is also no problem between me and Phil Foden; there is also no problem between me and Jack Grealish," Tuchel stated. He praised both as very special players but reiterated that the decision was made to maintain team stability.

Foden has been performing well for Manchester City with two goals and two assists in seven appearances this season. City manager Pep Guardiola supported Tuchel's decision-making for the national team while expressing confidence in Foden's future contributions. "Thomas [Tuchel] knows what he needs for the national team a thousand million times better than me," Guardiola remarked.

Guardiola added that he is pleased when players are selected for national duty but values their health upon return even more. He believes Foden will soon demonstrate his capabilities if he continues his current form.

The decisions regarding squad selection reflect strategic choices aimed at fostering team cohesion and performance stability during this international period.