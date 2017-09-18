Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet portrays some off field skills

Bengaluru, September 18: The towering India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shows off his skills, not with the gloves on though. Gurpreet took to twitter to show what he did on the recent trip to North Korea.
The Punjabi giant joined Bengaluru FC in August after a three year spell in Norway and returned to the country to begin the adventure in the Indian Super League and other ventures of the club.
Recently, Bengaluru FC advanced to AFC Cup Inter-Zone final by defeating North Korea's 4.25 SC 3-0 on aggregate, where Gurpreet put on a heroic performance and saved a penalty in the 75th minute to maintain a cleansheet.
It was during this trip that the Indian number one performed the off field skill as he brought out the kid in himself and drew cartoon characters, which were quite impressive.
Have a look at what Gurpreet was upto,
I always kept myself busy whilst my trip to North Korea with @bengalurufc , here’s what i ended up drawing #CartoonsAreLife pic.twitter.com/viwOsg7UQu— Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) September 18, 2017
That wasn't the only time he portrayed his artistic skills, he also sketched a few while on international commitment with India in the tri series.
In Flight Entertainment #MacauBound #TimeKiller pic.twitter.com/NXvMlyKbIG— Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) September 1, 2017
Gurpreet during his time in Norway with Stabæk became the 1st Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA Europa League match when he started in the away match against Welsh football team and played for 30 minutes in Connah's Quay at Deeside Stadium in Wales.